JOHN's third album 'Nocturnal Manoeuvres' is coming this October

Check out lead single 'Šibensko Powerhouse'.

Published: 11:35 am, August 05, 2021 Photos: Paul Grace.

JOHN have announced their third album, 'Nocturnal Manoeuvres'.

The London duo's new release will arrive on 8th October via Brace Yourself Records, teased by lead single 'Šibensko Powerhouse'.

"The lyrics came from a now-distant memory of visiting a festival in another country," says John Newton of the track. "I remembered standing alone in baking 40 degree heat on the hillside outside of my apartment - only to hear a familiar song echoing live in the distance from over the hill’s crest. It was a once in lifetime moment that just stuck with me, a reminder of my small scale in the greater scheme of the world."

"The track was the first thing we wrote following Out Here On The Fringes - through which we had realised our ability to create a much more expansive sound - even with the physical limitations as a duo," Johnny Healey adds. "'Šibensko Powerhouse' helped open the next chapter, setting the somewhat cinematic tone for what Nocturnal Manoeuvres was to become."

The full tracklisting reads:



1. Return to Capital

2. Šibensko Powerhouse

3. A Song for Those Who Speed in Built-Up Areas

4. Haneke'd

5. Austere Isle

6. Jargoncutter

7. Stadium of No

8. Power Out for the Kingdom

9. Northwood Turret

10. Nonessential Hymn