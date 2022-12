Watch

Published: 2:07 pm, December 09, 2022

Joey Valence and Brae have released a new track, 'Club Sandwich'.

The song is the latest in a series of singles the duo have put out this year, including 'Tanaka 2', alongside a performance at The Great Escape First Fifty showcase last month.

In a statement about the track, Joey and Brae explain: "We were in the club with a sandwich and the rest is history."

Obviously, right?

Along with the song, the duo also released a video that features footage from their recent tour of Europe.