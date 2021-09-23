Subscribe to Upset
Joe & The Shitboys are celebrating bisexual awareness week with their new single, 'Closeted HomoFObe'

It's from their upcoming new album.
Published: 8:32 pm, September 23, 2021
Joe & The Shitboys are celebrating bisexual awareness week with their new single, 'Closeted HomoFObe'.

The blink-and-you'll-miss-it track follows singles 'Pull The Trigger' and 'Manspredator' from the four-piece's upcoming second album, 'The Reson For Hardcore Vibes (Again)'.

Frontman Joe says: "'Closeted HomoFObe' is about people who think they’re allies, but still don’t wanna look at two boys kissing. People who take it upon themselves to protect others from being exposed to the LGBTQ+ community, because they want the public space to remain “neutral”. So it’s not about the Westboro Baptist Church, it’s about your fake woke uncle."

Check it out below, and catch the band on tour for the remainder of the month.

