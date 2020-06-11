Watch

It's for "any hip person who is too cool for a traditional lifestyle."

Published: 10:47 pm, June 11, 2020

Joe & The Shitboys have shared their new single, 'The Reson for Hardcore Vibes 2'.

The title-track from their debut album, the song arrives alongside a lyric video, and ahead of their autumn UK tour, which kicks off on 30th September.

"'The Reson for Hardcore Vibes 2' is about how absolutely soul-crushing it was working at this specific fish factory," says Fríði Djurhuus (aka Joe), "where the work days were 8 hours of neither mentally or physically stimulating labour that included and was very much limited to placing fish heads on a pallet.

"However, Joe & The Shitboys are all about making money, so we kept the lyrics vague enough to be relatable to any hip person who is too cool for a traditional lifestyle."

