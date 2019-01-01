Listen

You suck.

Published: 12:44 pm, February 27, 2020

Joe & The Shitboys have shared their new single, 'Life Is Great You Suck'.

The track arrives alongside news of a UK tour, which will see the Faroe Islands punks perform in Bournemouth, Leeds for Gold Sounds festival, Glasgow, Newcastle, Birmingham, and at London's Old Blue Last.

Following on from ‘Drugs R’4 Kidz’ and ‘If You Believe In Eating Meat Start With You Dog’, the new single also includes b-side ‘Macho Man Randy Savage’, and will appear on the band’s upcoming debut album, 'The Reson For Hardcore Vibes'.

Check out 'Life Is Great You Suck' below, and catch the band on tour at the following:



MAY

12 Anvil, Bournemouth

16 Gold Sounds, Leeds

18 Hug & Pint, Glasgow

19 Surf Cafe, Newcastle

20 Sunflower, Birmingham (w/ The Scumbags)

21 Old Blue Last, London (w/ On Video & BILK)



JULY

17 G! Festival, Faroe Islands



AUGUST

09 Boardmasters Festival, Cornwall