Listen

You suck.
Published: 12:44 pm, February 27, 2020
Joe & The Shitboys have shared their new single, 'Life Is Great You Suck'.

The track arrives alongside news of a UK tour, which will see the Faroe Islands punks perform in Bournemouth, Leeds for Gold Sounds festival, Glasgow, Newcastle, Birmingham, and at London's Old Blue Last.

Following on from ‘Drugs R’4 Kidz’ and ‘If You Believe In Eating Meat Start With You Dog’, the new single also includes b-side ‘Macho Man Randy Savage’, and will appear on the band’s upcoming debut album, 'The Reson For Hardcore Vibes'.

Check out 'Life Is Great You Suck' below, and catch the band on tour at the following:

MAY
12 Anvil, Bournemouth
16 Gold Sounds, Leeds
18 Hug & Pint, Glasgow
19 Surf Cafe, Newcastle
20 Sunflower, Birmingham (w/ The Scumbags)
21 Old Blue Last, London (w/ On Video & BILK)

JULY
17 G! Festival, Faroe Islands

AUGUST
09 Boardmasters Festival, Cornwall

