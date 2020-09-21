Joe & The Shitboys have announced their debut album, and pushed their UK tour back a bit

Coming soon

Published: 1:52 pm, September 21, 2020

Joe & The Shitboys have announced their debut album, 'The Reson For Hardcore Vibes'.

Due for release on 23rd October, it arrives with the news that they've also had to delay their first UK tour to 2021 - the band are now due to come over in April.

Frontman Joe says: "Our May tour in the UK got postponed so many times, so we’ve been stuck in this conservative shithole all summer. Just wait till Joe & The Shitboys aka the Faroese Champions of Music return, you have never experienced hardcore vibes like this."

You can also catch the band at Left of the Dial Festival in the Netherlands this October.



OCTOBER

16-17th Left of the Dial Festival, The Netherlands



JANUARY

28-30 Northern Winter Beat Festival, Denmark



APRIL

01 Victoria, Birmingham

02 Hug & Pint, Glasgow

03 Surf Cafe, Newcastle

04 Futurama Festival, Liverpool

06 Hyde Park Book Club, Leeds

07 Anvil, Bournemouth

08 Old Blue Last, London

Give the video for 'If You Believe In Eating Meat Start With Your Dog' a watch below.