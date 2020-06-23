Watch

The show features guest spots from the likes of Lauren from Chvrches and Jehnny Beth.

Published: 11:02 am, June 23, 2020

Joe Talbot from IDLES has released the first two episodes of his new virtual talk show.

Balley TV features conversations with Lauren Mayberry from Chvrches, Arlo Parks, Sharon Van Etten, Fern Ford from The Big Moon, Kenny Beats, Jehnny Beth, Mike Skinner from The Streets, Nadya Tolokonnikova from Pussy Riot, and more.

The full schedule reads:



Episode 1 – WATCH NOW - Mike Skinner (The Streets) & Nadya Tolokonnikova (Pussy Riot)

Episode 2 – WATCH NOW - Lauren Mayberry (CHVRCHES) & Hak Baker

Episode 3 – Fri July 3 - Arlo Parks & Billy Bragg

Episode 4 – Fri July 17 - Kate Tempest & Kenny Beats

Episode 5 – Fri July 31 - Jeff Ament (Pearl Jam), Jehnny Beth (Savages) & Fern Ford (The Big Moon)

Episode 6 – Fri August 14 – Ishmael Butler & Sharon Van Etten



IDLES recently announced their third album, ‘Ultra Mono’. Arriving on 25th September preceded by new single 'Grounds', it's the follow-up to 2018’s ‘Joy As An Act Of Resistance’ and features special guests such as Jehnny Beth, Warren Ellis (Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds) and Jamie Cullum.