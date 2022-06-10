Listen

Catch them live in the UK this July.

Published: 11:03 am, June 10, 2022

Jimmy Eat World are launching a new era with their comeback track, 'Something Loud'.

The new music arrives ahead of their upcoming sets around the UK, including at London's Brixton Academy on 6th July and 2000trees on 7th July.

“While I thought I made the most of the early band days, I realize now I missed some stuff,” Jim Adkins reflects on the song's inspiration. “You’re in such a hurry to grow out of the formidable years. Like shit-togetherness is going to magically arrive when you hit some age you thought ‘grownups’ were. Yeah, it doesn’t work that way. But maybe the thing age and experience do reveal is that pivotal moments are hard to grasp when you are in them.”

Check out the song below, and catch the band live at the following:



JULY

5 Manchester, UK – Academy

6 London, UK – O2 Academy Brixton

7 Cheltenham, UK – 2000Trees Festival

9 Glasgow, UK – TRNSMT Festival