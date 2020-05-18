On tour

It'll now take place in 2021.

Published: 11:56 am, May 18, 2020

Jimmy Eat World have rescheduled their summer tour.

Delayed due to the outbreak of COVID-19, the shows will now take place in 2021, surrounding their sets at both 2000tress and TRNSMT.

"Although it comes as no surprise," they explain, "we are unable to make it across the pond this summer... LUCKILY we have confirmed almost the entire run for next year!"

With support from Together Pangea, the run will also include nights at Manchester Academy and London's Brixton Academy - check out the poster below for all the details.