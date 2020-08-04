Listen

It'll feature interviews with other musicians.

Published: 10:38 pm, August 04, 2020

Jim Adkins from Jimmy Eat World has launched his own podcast series.

Pass-Through Frequencies (brought to you by Fender Guitars) features Jim having an in-depth chat with a different musician each week, including Blink-182’s Mark Hoppus, Steve Aoki, Nate Reuss, Chris Carrabba, Ben Gibbard, Tegan Quinn and David Bazan, with more to be announced.

“When I’m working on a song, it almost feels like I am channeling something," Jim explains. "It’s like I am holding the rudder with only a vague clue who might be paddling. I have to find a balanced mindset of being wholly present... and not “there” at all.

"The creative process has as much reward and mystery as it did 26 years ago when I started writing songs with Jimmy Eat World. I am still totally fascinated. In this series I chat with music people about their process, preparation and execution. As well as whatever may get thrown in on the side.”

The first episode will air on 6th August.