Jehnny Beth has performed an exclusive online set for All Points East's new online festival

Published: 10:57 pm, May 22, 2020

All Points East are hosting an online festival until the end of May.

Running across the 10 days that would have been the third All Points East in Victoria Park, they're publishing exclusive gigs, Q&As, archive shows, cocktail & cooking classes, yoga sessions, museum workshops, artist playlists and more on their website.

The first batch of content includes an exclusive gig with APE 2020 artist Jehnny Beth from her home in France - check it out at allpointseastfestival.com.

Organisers say: "Today would have marked the start of All Points East 2020 and in celebration of our talented, vibrant, diverse and extraordinary artists and collaborators we will be showcasing the hidden corners of our festival over the next ten days.

"Please come together and enjoy a treasure trove of experiences. We will be sharing it all on this page so keep checking for new content. Each day starting from today. Love to all x"