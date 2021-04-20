Listen

It's a reworking of 2020 album 'No Dream'.

Published: 1:50 pm, April 20, 2021

Jeff Rosenstock has released a surprise ska album.

Out now via Specialist Subject Records / Polyvinyl, it's a reworking of his 2020 album 'No Dream', featuring contributions from the likes of Jer Hunter (Skatune Network) Laura Stevenson, Sean Bonnette (AJJ), George Clarke (Deafheaven) and more.

A press release explains: "The very good idea to make this record came together when, like many other bands throughout this pandemic that refused to participate in super spreading events, we were trying to find a fun way to make some music together to share with people. Otherwise we were just spending our evenings texting the group chat in dread about the collapsing world around us. Not the most fun band activity.

"As with most things ska in my life, what started out as a fun goof with friends eventually morphed into “Hey, what if we tried to make it good though?” All of us have a pretty deep history playing and touring the country in punk/ska bands. We all understand the stigma that comes along with ska, we’ve all dealt with the pitfalls of it, and we’ve all kept on truckin’ regardless. If you are one of those people who loves music as long as it isn’t ska, that’s cool, we see you. This record isn’t for you and you don’t have to listen to it. Byeeee.

"Okay, everyone else, we see you too, we love you and check it out, SKA DREAM is real."

Give it a listen below.