Jeff Rosenstock has announced a new Instagram fundraiser, and he's asking for song requests

Proceeds are going to various Black Lives Matter, bail and transgender funds.
Published: 9:03 pm, June 25, 2020
Jeff Rosenstock has announced a new Instagram fundraiser.

He'll perform live at @jeffrosenstock on 1st July at 6pm PST / 9pm EST, with fans able to submit requests until 29th June here for $2. Proceeds are going to various Black Lives Matter, bail and transgender funds.

"I prefer you request songs that are mine that I know how to play but hey, it’s YOUR money," he says. "ALL REQUESTS WILL BE PLACED IN A JAR (or bucket) WHICH I WILL PULL FROM AT RANDOM AND DO MY BEST WITH."

Jeff has not long surprise-dropped his fourth full-length. Following on from 2015's 'We Cool?', 2016's 'Worry.', and 2018's 'POST-', 'No Dream' arrived last month.

“It was feeling like a very personal record for me,” he says. “A lot of it was stemming from the anxiety I was feeling from the last two years, this existential crisis of wondering who I am. I didn’t expect to be doing well, in my life, ever.”

