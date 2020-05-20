Subscribe to Upset
Listen

Jeff Rosenstock has surprise-dropped a new album

Check out 'No Dream' now.
Published: 11:20 pm, May 20, 2020
Jeff Rosenstock has released a new album.

His fourth full-length, following on from 2015's 'We Cool?', 2016's 'Worry.', and 2018's 'POST-', 'No Dream' arrived this afternoon (Wednesday, 20th May) with little warning.

“It was feeling like a very personal record for me,” he says. “A lot of it was stemming from the anxiety I was feeling from the last two years, this existential crisis of wondering who I am. I didn’t expect to be doing well, in my life, ever.”

Give the record a listen below. It's out now on Specialist Subject Records (UK / EU) & Polyvinyl Record Co. (World), and is available for free download via Quote Unquote Records, with all donations going to Food Not Bombs.

