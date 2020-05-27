Subscribe to Upset
Get Upset delivered direct to your door anywhere on the planet, every month. Get more info here.
In the mag...
Featuring Creeper, Palaye Royale, Lonely The Brave, The Used and more.
Order a copy
June 2020
NEWS FEATURES PHOTOS REVIEWS MAGAZINE BUY
Coming soon

Japandroids have announced their first-ever live album, ‘Massey Fucking Hall’

A vinyl will follow in October.
Published: 9:09 pm, May 27, 2020 Photos: Camilo Christen.
Japandroids have announced their first-ever live album, ‘Massey Fucking Hall’

Japandroids have announced their first-ever live album, ‘Massey Fucking Hall’.

Recorded at, and named after, Massey Hall in Toronto, the release is due on 19th June and features tracks from across the Canadian duo’s three studio albums.

Drummer David Prowse explains: "I really, really miss live shows, I miss playing them and I miss being in the crowd. When you love music, there are few things more uplifting and cathartic than being in a room full of people at a live show.

"To not have that opportunity to experience live music together with a group of people has been hard to adjust to. It’s disorienting and it makes me sad to think about it. I hope that maybe in some small way people who are feeling similarly can find some solace in this record. They can hear the crowd and listen to us having the time of our lives at a historic venue and maybe that makes life a little easier for a minute and reminds them that those moments will happen again down the road.”

Check out lead single ‘Heart Sweats’ below.

Everything going on in rock, right now.
A virtual Knotfest event is going to be held next week
The Ghost Inside have rescheduled their London show to next summer
DMA’s have revealed a brand new video for the title-track from their upcoming record, ‘The Glow’
Bad//Dreems have shared a new single, 'Desert Television'
Primavera has announced its first lot of names for 2021's festival
CONTACT PRIVACY ADVERTISE

© 2018 The Bunker Publishing