A vinyl will follow in October.

Published: 9:09 pm, May 27, 2020 Photos: Camilo Christen.

Japandroids have announced their first-ever live album, ‘Massey Fucking Hall’.

Recorded at, and named after, Massey Hall in Toronto, the release is due on 19th June and features tracks from across the Canadian duo’s three studio albums.

Drummer David Prowse explains: "I really, really miss live shows, I miss playing them and I miss being in the crowd. When you love music, there are few things more uplifting and cathartic than being in a room full of people at a live show.

"To not have that opportunity to experience live music together with a group of people has been hard to adjust to. It’s disorienting and it makes me sad to think about it. I hope that maybe in some small way people who are feeling similarly can find some solace in this record. They can hear the crowd and listen to us having the time of our lives at a historic venue and maybe that makes life a little easier for a minute and reminds them that those moments will happen again down the road.”

Check out lead single ‘Heart Sweats’ below.