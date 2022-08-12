Watch

Catch Jamie at ArcTanGent this summer.

Published: 11:44 am, August 12, 2022

Jamie Lenman is back with a new single, 'Talk Hard'.

Released via Big Scary Monsters, it arrives ahead of his upcoming set at ArcTanGent on Friday 19th August, and alongside a video that stars hula-hoop performer Amazi Hoops.

"I’ve been trying for a long time to do something a bit more melodic," he says, "and Talk Hard is the first flowering of that. People tell me they can hear Weezer in there which is great as they’ve always been heroes of mine, particularly the first two albums.

"Lyrically it’s about standing up for yourself, for making sure that your voice is heard by people you feel are ignoring you—be that your friends, your family, your boss or even your government. It’s about encouraging and empowering people, standing behind them and lending them your support. Very positive, after all the negative feelings from King Of Clubs."

Check it out below.