The event features loads of special guests.

Published: 1:36 pm, May 05, 2021

Jamie Lenman has announced a new streamed live show, Separation Event.

The gig will be aired on 19th May, featuring special guests - including members from Wargasm, Black Peaks, Ithaca, False Advertising, The St Pierre Snake Invasion and more - brand new songs and a full playthrough of his recent 'King Of Clubs' mini-album.

He says: "I've been working on this since the start of the year and it's great to have it finally come out - it sounds great, it looks great, it's like a real old-fashioned concert film. The most exciting thing by far is the amazing guest artists I managed to persuade to contribute - not just from the music world but from the wider performing community. It feels like a real snapshot of the UK scene at this time, in the way Lenmania was a couple years back. I'm incredibly proud to have them in my film."

Tickets are on sale here.