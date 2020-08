On tour

They'll take place later this month.

Published: 12:55 pm, August 07, 2020

Jamie Lenman is going to perform a couple of acoustic shows.

Taking place at the low-capacity, socially-distanced Signature Brew tap room/brewery in East London, the shows will be held on 25th and 26th August, with tickets on sale now.

They're in support of his upcoming new mini-album, 'King of Clubs'. The follow-up to 2018 covers-album-of-sorts 'Shuffle', the record will be released on 25th September via Big Scary Monsters.

In the meantime, you can find out more about these new shows here.