Jamie Lenman has teamed up with Black Peaks, Arcane Roots, Wargasm and more for his new video

Guest stars FTW.

Published: 11:11 am, July 20, 2020

Jamie Lenman is teasing his new mini-album with a video for 'I Don't Wanna Be Your Friend'.

Created during lockdown, the clip features guest appearances from Frank Turner, Black Peaks, Arcane Roots, Haggard Cat, Wargasm, Orchards, Ithaca and more.

"I actually had the idea to get a bunch of different people from cool bands all miming the song BEFORE we all went into lockdown," Jamie explains, "so then when we came around to doing it, it was perfect timing. Of course, then everyone started making these kindsa videos, but whaddyagonnado.

"It took me about six weeks to edit cos I had to match everyone's footage together but I was just so overcome by everyone's commitment to it that their energy kept me going. Some of these people I've never even met, but they're all my heroes and it makes me really proud that we represent a little community calling time on all this antisocial bullshit."

'King of Clubs' marks the follow-up to 2018 covers-album-of-sorts 'Shuffle', and will be released on 25th September via Big Scary Monsters.

Give 'I Don't Wanna Be Your Friend' a watch below.