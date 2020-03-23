Jamie Lenman has released a new single and video, and announced a live TRL-style Facebook event

Watch

It'll take place next week.

Published: 10:16 pm, March 23, 2020

Jamie Lenman has released a new single and video.

'The Future Is Dead' - cheery stuff, thanks mate - was originally penned about the environmental crisis, and arrives ahead of a Total Request Live-style show Jamie's going to host on Facebook next Tuesday, 31st March at 7pm.

"I'd been thinking for a while about doing a TRL-style show where people just ask for whatever they want, and doing it as a live stream while we’re all boxed in seems like the perfect solution," he explains. "I’m just gonna grab my guitar and keep playing till someone makes a request, and then I’ll give that my best shot, whatever it is. I can’t brush up on every song ever written or even all of my own tunes, so if it’s something particularly obscure it might be a fairly ragged rendition, but hopefully that’s part of the fun. You can ask questions, you can hurl abuse, we'll have a right old time.

"I think the artistic community is already throwing out some really imaginative workarounds to the situation despite zero support from their government, at least in the UK, so at the same time as being bummed out about the general state of play, I’m quietly excited to see what people come up with."

Check out 'The Future Is Dead' below.