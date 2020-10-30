Jamie Lenman has booked in a new acoustic headline tour for winter

On the road

The run will be tier 1 and 2 compliant.

Jamie Lenman has booked in a new acoustic headline tour.

He'll hit the road this November and December, including three nights in London at The New Cross Inn. Tickets are on sale now.

"I don’t need to remind anyone what a shitty year it’s been," he says, "or how many of us are still scrabbling round trying to work out how we can live under these daunting and unstable conditions. I’ve been trying to find some solutions regarding how to keep myself and the creative industry going and I’m sad to say that, six months in with little to no help from the powers that be, I’m still no closer.

"So in the absence of any definite plan, I’m going to do some shows, wherever will have me and wherever is safe. If we can adhere to the local guidelines and still get enough people in to make it work, I’ll bring my guitar and sing some songs. Everything is so fluid at the moment that some of them might get cancelled, some of them might pop up at short notice, and we’ll all just have to go with the flow.

"These events will be as safe as possible – distanced family bubbles, masks in and out, cashless table service, sanitiser galore. Everyone gotta make their own call on this, and you don’t have to come if you feel uneasy, but I’m seriously hoping we can have some actual fun somehow."

The dates read:



NOVEMBER

1 New Cross Inn, London

2 New Cross Inn, London

5 New Cross Inn, London

11 Crauford Arms, Milton Keynes

12 Esquires, Bedford

13 CHALK, Brighton

14 Guildhall, Gloucester

26 The 186th, Southampton

27 Assembly Rooms, Alton



DECEMBER

7 The Parish, Huddersfield

8 The Mill, Birmingham

9 Firebug, Leicester

10 Live Rooms, Chester