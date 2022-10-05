Watch

Published: 6:08 pm, October 05, 2022 Photos: Jen Hingley.

Jamie Lenman has confirmed his fifth album, 'The Atheist'.

The full-length is due on 25th November via Big Scary Monsters, with the news arriving alongside a video for 'Lena Don't Leave Me'.

“I’ve got into the habit of saying, whenever I have a new record out, ‘I’ve been trying to do something like this for a really long time’, because they typically have very lengthy gestation periods with a lot of thought going in,” Jamie explains.

“This one is no exception – I’ve always loved mellowed-out indie rock like Gemma Hayes and Pete Yorn and I’ve always wanted to make an album with that sound. Trying to focus on simple songs, looking for any place we could add a bit of extra sugar – a little bit saccharine, but also slightly snide and in some places softly sad. The end result is – I hope – a bittersweet experience.”

Check out the new single below; the album's full tracklisting reads:



This Is All There Is

Talk Hard

Hospital Tree

Deep Down

Lena Don’t Leave Me

My Anchor

Bad Friend

Song On My Tongue

This Town Will Never Let Us Go

The Wedding Ring

War of Doubt