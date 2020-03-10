Watch

It's a fun one.

Issues have released a new video for 'Rain'.

It's the latest track from recent album 'Beautiful Oblivion', out now via Rise Records, and arrives ahead of their sets at Slam Dunk this spring: catch them in Leeds on 23rd May, and Hatfield the following day.

Speaking about the video, frontman Tyler Carter says: "I actually wrote the song 'Rain' years ago, and somehow, the demo rose from the dead and my bandmates really liked it.

"We knew we had to do our Issues thang on it! I'm glad it's gotten the amount of love it has, because it's such a relatable and catchy song. Due to all the fan love from the song, we felt that it deserved a video."

Watch 'Rain' below.