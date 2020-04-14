Listen

Catch the band on tour this autumn. Hopefully.

Published: 10:56 am, April 14, 2020

Issues are embracing the current lockdown with a new acoustic rendition of 'Tapping Out'.

The original appears on the band's latest album, 'Beautiful Oblivion', out now - and this new 'un arrives ahead of a US tour alongside labelmates Dance Gavin Dance, which kicks off on 4th August.

A press release explains: "The stripped-down version finds the Atlanta outfit flexing even more creative muscles. The end result is a stunning redux that masterfully demonstrates the band's songwriting prowess."

Give it a listen below.