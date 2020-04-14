Issues are embracing the current lockdown with a new acoustic rendition of 'Tapping Out'.
The original appears on the band's latest album, 'Beautiful Oblivion', out now - and this new 'un arrives ahead of a US tour alongside labelmates Dance Gavin Dance, which kicks off on 4th August.
A press release explains: "The stripped-down version finds the Atlanta outfit flexing even more creative muscles. The end result is a stunning redux that masterfully demonstrates the band's songwriting prowess."
Give it a listen below.