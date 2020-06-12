Subscribe to Upset
Festivals

Isle of Wight has confirmed a few names for 2021, including You Me At Six

Isle Of Wight takes place from 17th-20th June.
Published: 8:27 pm, June 12, 2020
Isle Of Wight Festival has announced the first set of acts for 2021.

The list includes some of the acts that were set to play this year, including headliners Lewis Capaldi, Duran Duran, Snow Patrol and Lionel Richie, plus Sam Fender, Supergrass, You Me At Six, Natasha Bedingfield, Kaiser Chiefs, Primal Scream and many more.

There are also some new 'uns too, including Carly Rae Jepsen, Mavis Staples, The Script, The Struts and Jess Glynne.

Isle Of Wight takes place from 17th-20th June. Tickets are on sale from Monday 15th June at 9am.

