Listen

Check out the title-track now.

Published: 11:12 am, January 30, 2020

Introvert have announced a new six-track EP, 'Mending Breaking'.

Due for release on 21st February via UNFD, the record features their recent singles 'Somewhere Else' and 'Dreamers', with the title-track dropping today.

Vocalist Audie Franks explains: “Sometimes you get in those spaces and you want others to help you, but you also want to be able to do it yourself. The title came about because of the idea of someone trying to fix themselves and going through cycles of mending and then breaking again. If you listen to the EP from start to finish it actually goes around in that circle of mending and breaking.”

The full tracklisting reads:



1. Find A Way

2. Dreamers

3. As Long As You Know

4. Somewhere Else

5. Mending Breaking

6. All I Know