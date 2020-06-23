Introducing the new issue of Upset, featuring Run The Jewels

New Issue

They're quite probably the most important act on the planet right now, and they're on the cover of this month's magazine.

Published: 3:00 pm, June 23, 2020

There are some things that, as a magazine, you have on your proverbial bucket list. For a while now, bringing Run The Jewels to the cover of Upset has been one of them. The days of thinly defined genre boundaries have long since passed, and Killer Mike and El-P have rarely, if ever, stayed in one lane.

Playing rock shows and working with such scene legends as Zack de la Rocha and Josh Homme, they project a raw, propulsive power which sounds far, far more ‘punk’ than so many of the bands that would tag themselves in such a way. Right now - both because of the way they use their voice, and world events around them - Run The Jewels might just be the most important act on the planet. One thing’s for sure - their new album ‘RTJ4’, which dropped a few weeks ago, is certainly one of the best of 2020. We’re proud to have them grace the front of our magazine.

They're joined by the likes of Mikey Way, who's talking about brand new moves for his Electric Century project during a summer that previously had - y'know - other plans. There's the mighty Dream Wife, back with a second album and refusing to back down, as well as chats with The Beths, The Winter Passing, Protest The Hero, The Ghost Inside and The Gloria Accord's Chris Simpson, celebrating the 20th anniversary reissue of 'A Lull In Traffic'.



The new issue of Upset is out RIGHT NOW. You can order a copy direct from us, right here, and we'll get it through your letterbox. You can also read digitally on Issuu here.