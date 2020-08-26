Subscribe to Upset
September 2020
Featuring Deftones, Bully, The Front Bottoms and more.
September 2020
Introducing the new issue of Upset, featuring Deftones!

The legendary icons are back on the cover of Upset as they prepare to drop their fantastic new album 'Ohms'.
Published: 4:00 pm, August 26, 2020
Introducing the new issue of Upset, featuring Deftones!

There are legendary bands. There are critically acclaimed bands. There are exciting bands, and bands who shift a ridiculous number of ‘units’ or sell out huge arenas. There are influential bands - the ones that peers name-check as inspiring their best work - and bands who push the boundaries of their subculture, widening the creative space for all. And then, there’s Deftones.

Because, truth told, this month’s returning cover stars are all of the above and so much more. With new album 'Ohms' imminent, we’re delighted to welcome them back to the magazine.

Elsewhere in this month's issue, we've got the brilliant Bully, The Front Bottoms, De'Wayne, Movements, Narrow Head, Oxymorrons and loads more. In our new bands section About To Break we chat to Kid Dad and Girl Friday, while Lynn from PVRIS recommends us some of her formative bops in Teenage Kicks. Add to that the verdict on all the latest albums, including the new offering from Knuckle Puck, a track by track guide to Cold Years' brilliant debut, and loads more, and it's - yep, you've got it - another bumper issue.

September 2020
September 2020

Featuring Deftones, Bully, The Front Bottoms, De'Wayne and more.
