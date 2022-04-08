New issue

Published: 2:00 pm, April 08, 2022 Photos: Zen Sekizawa.

Introducing the May 2022 issue of Upset, featuring cover stars The Linda Lindas!

With their debut album 'Growing Up' out now, the teen quartet aren't just the future of punk, they're the present too. From their viral breakthrough to the record that proves they're so much more than a shareable social media moment, age really is only a number when it comes to a band this great.

Elsewhere this month, we've got Simple Plan, Bob Vylan, Girlpool, Puppy, Bury Tomorrow, Set It Off, Prince Daddy & The Hyena, Silverstein, HEALTH, Cold Years, Kublai Khan TX, Windwaker and loads, loads more.

