Subscribe to Upset
Get Upset delivered direct to your door anywhere on the planet, every month. Get more info here.
In the mag...
Featuring The Linda Lindas, Simple Plan, Bob Vylan, Bury Tomorrow and more.
Order a copy
May 2022
NEWS FEATURES PHOTOS REVIEWS MAGAZINE BUY
New issue

Introducing the May 2022 issue of Upset, featuring cover stars The Linda Lindas!

Elsewhere this month, we've got Simple Plan, Bob Vylan, Girlpool, Puppy, Bury Tomorrow and more.
Published: 2:00 pm, April 08, 2022 Photos: Zen Sekizawa.
Introducing the May 2022 issue of Upset, featuring cover stars The Linda Lindas!

Introducing the May 2022 issue of Upset, featuring cover stars The Linda Lindas!

With their debut album 'Growing Up' out now, the teen quartet aren't just the future of punk, they're the present too. From their viral breakthrough to the record that proves they're so much more than a shareable social media moment, age really is only a number when it comes to a band this great.

Elsewhere this month, we've got Simple Plan, Bob Vylan, Girlpool, Puppy, Bury Tomorrow, Set It Off, Prince Daddy & The Hyena, Silverstein, HEALTH, Cold Years, Kublai Khan TX, Windwaker and loads, loads more.

You can order the new issue of Upset right now, above, or subscribe here, and get every edition sent directly to your door worldwide.

May 2022
Grab this issue

May 2022

Featuring The Linda Lindas, Simple Plan, Bob Vylan, Bury Tomorrow and more.
Order a copy.
Make sure you select the correct shipping location. If you select UK but enter a non-UK delivery address, your order will be refunded and cancelled.
Everything going on in rock, right now.
Travie McCoy has announced his new album, 'Never Slept Better'
The Faim have debuted a new single, 'ERA'
Heriot: "It feels surreal; we keep pinching ourselves"
Baby Strange have announced their new album, ‘World Below’
Slam Dunk has confirmed the stage splits for this year's event
CONTACT PRIVACY ADVERTISE

© 2018 The Bunker Publishing