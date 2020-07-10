Subscribe to Upset
July 2020
Into It. Over It.'s new album is coming in September

Give 'Living Up To Let You Down' a listen now.
Published: 11:47 pm, July 10, 2020
Into It. Over It. has announced his new album, 'Figure'.

Due on 18th September via Big Scary Monsters (UK) and Triple Crown (US), Evan Thomas Weiss's fourth full-length is preceded by lead single 'Living Up To Let You Down'.

“It’s about trying to make peace with poor decisions that I’ve made,” Weiss says, “and how I can try to reconcile as much as I can, and what I can’t reconcile, how I’m going to cope with that moving forward, and what I can do to be better to the people around me.”

Give 'Living Up To Let You Down' a listen below.

