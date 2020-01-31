Subscribe to Upset
Watch

"This song used to be called 'Sexy Boys'."
Published: 5:41 pm, January 31, 2020
InTechnicolour have shared a new video for their track, 'Big Sleeper'.

Alongside lead double a-side single 'Miami Funk' / 'Doomer', it's a cut from their upcoming album of the same name, due for release on 21st February 2020 via Big Scary Monsters.

Guitarist Dave Jackson comments: "This song used to be called 'Sexy Boys' but we changed it to 'Big Sleeper' in a vein attempt to increase our chances of getting on Top Of The Pops... then we realised the programme had been cancelled and regretted our decision terribly!"

Check 'Big Sleeper' below, and catch the band live at the following:

FEBRUARY
18 Newcastle, Tyne Bank Brewery
19 Glasgow, Broadcast
20 Bristol, The Exchange
21 London, The Black Heart
23 Brighton, The Pipelin

