"This song used to be called 'Sexy Boys'."

Published: 5:41 pm, January 31, 2020

InTechnicolour have shared a new video for their track, 'Big Sleeper'.

Alongside lead double a-side single 'Miami Funk' / 'Doomer', it's a cut from their upcoming album of the same name, due for release on 21st February 2020 via Big Scary Monsters.

Guitarist Dave Jackson comments: "This song used to be called 'Sexy Boys' but we changed it to 'Big Sleeper' in a vein attempt to increase our chances of getting on Top Of The Pops... then we realised the programme had been cancelled and regretted our decision terribly!"

Check 'Big Sleeper' below, and catch the band live at the following:



FEBRUARY

18 Newcastle, Tyne Bank Brewery

19 Glasgow, Broadcast

20 Bristol, The Exchange

21 London, The Black Heart

23 Brighton, The Pipelin