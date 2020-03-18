In Hearts Wake confront the climate crisis with a new video for 'Worldwide Suicide'

In Hearts Wake have shared a new video for 'Worldwide Suicide'.
Their first new music in three years, the track features a sample of Greta Thunberg’s address at the Climate Strike in NYC last year.
“The Antarctic has reached an all time high temperature of 20.7∞C," says Jake Taylor. "The Australian bushfires have burned over 12 million hectares of land, killing over 1 billion animals.
"The Climate Crisis is pounding on our door and we need to take action while there is still a window to turn it around. It’s time for profound systemic change as individuals and as a community."
Check out 'Worldwide Suicide' below.