Subscribe to Upset
Get Upset delivered direct to your door anywhere on the planet, every month. Get more info here.
In the mag...
Featuring Milk Teeth, Four Year Strong, Loathe, Nova Twins and more.
Order a copy
March 2020
NEWS FEATURES PHOTOS REVIEWS MAGAZINE BUY
Watch

In Hearts Wake confront the climate crisis with a new video for 'Worldwide Suicide'

The song samples Greta Thunberg.
Published: 9:55 pm, March 18, 2020
In Hearts Wake confront the climate crisis with a new video for 'Worldwide Suicide'

In Hearts Wake have shared a new video for 'Worldwide Suicide'.

Their first new music in three years, the track features a sample of Greta Thunberg’s address at the Climate Strike in NYC last year.

“The Antarctic has reached an all time high temperature of 20.7∞C," says Jake Taylor. "The Australian bushfires have burned over 12 million hectares of land, killing over 1 billion animals.

"The Climate Crisis is pounding on our door and we need to take action while there is still a window to turn it around. It’s time for profound systemic change as individuals and as a community."

Check out 'Worldwide Suicide' below.

Everything going on in rock, right now.
Lamb Of God have shared a new video for 'Memento Mori'
All Time Low have released a new video for 'Getaway Green'
Silverstein have announced some rescheduled North American tour dates
Gender Roles have postponed their upcoming March/April tour
Milk Teeth: No Apologies
CONTACT PRIVACY ADVERTISE

© 2018 The Bunker Publishing