In Hearts Wake confront the climate crisis with a new video for 'Worldwide Suicide'

The song samples Greta Thunberg.

Published: 9:55 pm, March 18, 2020

In Hearts Wake have shared a new video for 'Worldwide Suicide'.

Their first new music in three years, the track features a sample of Greta Thunberg’s address at the Climate Strike in NYC last year.

“The Antarctic has reached an all time high temperature of 20.7∞C," says Jake Taylor. "The Australian bushfires have burned over 12 million hectares of land, killing over 1 billion animals.

"The Climate Crisis is pounding on our door and we need to take action while there is still a window to turn it around. It’s time for profound systemic change as individuals and as a community."

