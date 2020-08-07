Subscribe to Upset
Get Upset delivered direct to your door anywhere on the planet, every month. Get more info here.
In the mag...
Featuring Biffy Clyro, Wargasm, Stand Atlantic, Fontaines DC and more.
Order a copy
August 2020
NEWS FEATURES PHOTOS REVIEWS MAGAZINE BUY
Watch

In Hearts Wake are celebrating their new album with a video for 'Moving On'

Their new album's out now.
Published: 12:47 pm, August 07, 2020
In Hearts Wake are celebrating their new album with a video for 'Moving On'

In Hearts Wake are celebrating their new album with a video for 'Moving On'.

It's a cut from their carbon offset record 'KALIYUGA', which is out today (Friday, 7th August) and sees them feature in the August issue of Upset.

"In 2020 everything has felt quite uncertain," says frontman Jake Taylor. "So, for us, 'Moving On' encapsulates the light at the end of the tunnel. It dawns the release of our new record 'Kaliyuga' and we are thrilled to finally share it with the world!"

The band will be hosting a community tree planting day on Saturday 8th August too, aiming to plant one thousand trees in two hours. Head to the Facebook event for more information.

August 2020
Grab this issue

August 2020

Featuring Biffy Clyro, Wargasm, Stand Atlantic, Fontaines DC and more.
Order a copy.
Make sure you select the correct shipping location. If you select UK but enter a non-UK delivery address, your order will be refunded and cancelled.
Everything going on in rock, right now.
blink-182 have released a new song from lockdown, 'Quarantine'
Bob Vylan have shared a new video for 'England's Ending'
All Time Low have released a new acoustic version of 'Monsters'
Jamie Lenman is going to perform a couple of acoustic shows in East London
Bitch Falcon have announced their debut album, 'Staring At Clocks'
CONTACT PRIVACY ADVERTISE

© 2018 The Bunker Publishing