Watch

Their new album's out now.

Published: 12:47 pm, August 07, 2020

In Hearts Wake are celebrating their new album with a video for 'Moving On'.

It's a cut from their carbon offset record 'KALIYUGA', which is out today (Friday, 7th August) and sees them feature in the August issue of Upset.

"In 2020 everything has felt quite uncertain," says frontman Jake Taylor. "So, for us, 'Moving On' encapsulates the light at the end of the tunnel. It dawns the release of our new record 'Kaliyuga' and we are thrilled to finally share it with the world!"

The band will be hosting a community tree planting day on Saturday 8th August too, aiming to plant one thousand trees in two hours. Head to the Facebook event for more information.