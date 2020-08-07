In Hearts Wake have released a new video for their huge new single, 'Dystopia'

Watch

"Humanity need only look itself in the mirror."

Published: 10:51 am, July 08, 2020

In Hearts Wake have released a new video for 'Dystopia'.

Their latest single, it's a monster of a cut from their upcoming album 'KALIYUGA', out 7th August 2020.

"Dystopia speaks of the fourth cycle and present age of the world known in Hinduism as ‘Kaliyuga’," explains vocalist Jake Taylor.

"‘Kaliyuga’ is often referred to as the dark age due to the predominate traits of discord, disconnection, destruction, materialism, oppression, cruelty and fear.

“We look for the cause to cast the blame, but humanity need only look itself in the mirror. It is time for us to face and overcome the issues and challenges that currently threaten all life on Earth.”

Give it a watch below.