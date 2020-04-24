Subscribe to Upset
In Hearts Wake have announced their environmentally-conscious new album, ‘KALIYUGA’

Give new single 'Son of a Witch' a listen.
Published: 4:24 pm, April 24, 2020
In Hearts Wake have announced their environmentally-conscious new album, ‘KALIYUGA’.

Their fifth studio record, the band are carbon offsetting the entire process and using recycled materials to create the physical product for the music.

“During the recording process we measured every power socket, counted every light, pound of freight, food consumption, driving mile and airfare taken. We were then able to find the total carbon footprint and offset it by supporting a rewilding project in Australia on First Nations land,” says frontman, Jake Taylor.

“Our mission to help support and sustain life on earth has made us realise that less is more. Many industries are evolving, and as musicians we feel it’s time to do our part. It’s been challenging to navigate the retail hurdles, find sustainable materials and successful companies that embody our ethos, but through a bit of research we’ve discovered that there are many solutions out there.”

Give new single 'Son of a Witch' a listen below.

