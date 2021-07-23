illuminati hotties are teasing their upcoming album with new single 'u v v p (feat Buck Meek)'

Listen

The album's coming in October.

Published: 4:30 pm, July 23, 2021

illuminati hotties have shared their new single 'u v v p (feat Buck Meek)'.

It's from upcoming album 'Let Me Do One More', out on 1st October, which marks the second full-length release from the project of producer/writer Sarah Tudzin, following on from 2018 debut 'Kiss Yr Frenemies', and more recent mixtape, 'FREE I.H.'.

"The road toward fulfillment is lonesome and dusty for a rambling ranger like yourself," Sarah says of the track. "for when you need a deputy’s hand, a sling of something sweet, or just a breather in paradise, there’s ‘u v v p.’ i brought along my pal Buck Meek to remind you to say something about how special your beau may be to you, even if you’re too shy to muster up the courage."

Check out 'u v v p (feat Buck Meek)' below.