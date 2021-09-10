Subscribe to Upset
Check out illuminati hotties' new single, 'Threatening Each Other re: Capitalism'

It's from a new album due next month.
Published: 3:38 pm, September 10, 2021
illuminati hotties have shared their new single 'Threatening Each Other re: Capitalism'.

It's from upcoming album 'Let Me Do One More', out on 1st October, which marks the second full-length release from the project of producer/writer Sarah Tudzin, following on from 2018 debut 'Kiss Yr Frenemies', and more recent mixtape, 'FREE I.H.'.

“'Threatening Each Other re: Capitalism’ makes haste of a machine by which we’ve all been fooled as well as the people who have fooled themselves into thinking they’ve not participated in it,” Sarah says of the track.

Check it out below.

