Check out illuminati hotties' new single, 'Threatening Each Other re: Capitalism'

It's from a new album due next month.

Published: 3:38 pm, September 10, 2021

illuminati hotties have shared their new single 'Threatening Each Other re: Capitalism'.

It's from upcoming album 'Let Me Do One More', out on 1st October, which marks the second full-length release from the project of producer/writer Sarah Tudzin, following on from 2018 debut 'Kiss Yr Frenemies', and more recent mixtape, 'FREE I.H.'.

“'Threatening Each Other re: Capitalism’ makes haste of a machine by which we’ve all been fooled as well as the people who have fooled themselves into thinking they’ve not participated in it,” Sarah says of the track.

