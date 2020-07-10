Subscribe to Upset
illuminati hotties have unveiled their second album, plus new single 'will i get cancelled...'

That's only part of the song title, but it's very very long.
Published: 11:37 pm, July 10, 2020
illuminati hotties have unveiled their second album, plus new single 'will i get cancelled...'

L.A.’s illuminati hotties have unveiled their second album, the follow-up to 2018 debut 'Kiss Yr Frenemies'.

Led by songwriter and producer Sarah Tudzin, 'FREE IH: This Is Not The One You’ve Been Waiting For' will arrive next week, on Friday 17th July.

It's preceded by lead single 'will i get cancelled if i write a song called ‘if you were a man you’d be so cancelled’', but also briefly 'leaked' in its entirety earlier this month under the pseudonym Occult Classic.

The full tracklisting reads:

1. will i get cancelled if i write a song called, "if you were a man you'd be so cancelled"
2. free ppls
3. freequent letdown
4. melatonezone
5. WATTBL
6. free dumb
7. content//bedtime
8. free4all
9. b yr own b
10. K - HOT AM 818
11. superiority complex (big noise)
12. reasons 2 live

