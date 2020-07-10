illuminati hotties have unveiled their second album, plus new single 'will i get cancelled...'

Listen

That's only part of the song title, but it's very very long.

Published: 11:37 pm, July 10, 2020 Photos: Maddie Ross.

L.A.’s illuminati hotties have unveiled their second album, the follow-up to 2018 debut 'Kiss Yr Frenemies'.

Led by songwriter and producer Sarah Tudzin, 'FREE IH: This Is Not The One You’ve Been Waiting For' will arrive next week, on Friday 17th July.

It's preceded by lead single 'will i get cancelled if i write a song called ‘if you were a man you’d be so cancelled’', but also briefly 'leaked' in its entirety earlier this month under the pseudonym Occult Classic.

The full tracklisting reads:



1. will i get cancelled if i write a song called, "if you were a man you'd be so cancelled"

2. free ppls

3. freequent letdown

4. melatonezone

5. WATTBL

6. free dumb

7. content//bedtime

8. free4all

9. b yr own b

10. K - HOT AM 818

11. superiority complex (big noise)

12. reasons 2 live