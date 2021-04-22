illuminati hotties has returned with a new track, 'MMMOOOAAAAAYAYA'

Watch

It's the first material under her brand new label imprint, Snack Shack Tracks

Published: 12:42 pm, April 22, 2021 Photos: Mariah Russek.

illuminati hotties has returned with a brand new track, and news of her own new label.

Titled 'MMMOOOAAAAAYAYA' - apparently pronounced 'MOO!" - it's the first taster of new material as Sarah Tudzin mints her own imprint, Snack Shack Tracks, in partnership with Hopeless Records.

“I’m incredibly stoked to be partnering with Hopeless Records on my own imprint, Snack Shack Tracks!.” Notes Tudzin “With everything that has brought me to where I am, I knew that the next time around I needed to seek support from folks who trusted me - who believed not only in illuminati hotties, but also in myself, and my curative vision as a creator at large. Hopeless is the perfect collaborator for IH and beyond. I am thrilled, grateful, and looking forward to an expansive future for the music that we’re all total nerds about!”

'MMMOOOAAAAAYAYA' comes alongside a new video. “The springboard for the ‘MMMOOOAAAAAYAYA’ video pays tribute to the iconic music video for D'angelo's ‘Untitled (How Does It Feel)’ while demanding space for the subversion of male sexuality and flipping the dynamic of power throughout its three slimey minutes." Tudzin explains. You can check that out below.