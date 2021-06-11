Subscribe to Upset
Get Upset delivered direct to your door anywhere on the planet, every month. Get more info here.
In the mag...
Featuring Waterparks, Rise Against, Tyler Posey and more.
Order a copy
June 2021
NEWS FEATURES PHOTOS REVIEWS MAGAZINE BUY
Coming soon

illuminati hotties' new album 'Let Me Do One More' is coming this October

Check out summery new single 'Pool Hopping' now.
Published: 10:14 am, June 11, 2021 Photos: Lissyelle Laricchia.
illuminati hotties' new album 'Let Me Do One More' is coming this October

illuminati hotties have announced their new album 'Let Me Do One More', out on 1st October.

It marks the second full-length release from the project of producer/writer Sarah Tudzin, following on from 2018 debut 'Kiss Yr Frenemies', and more recent mixtape, 'FREE I.H.'.

"It’s POOL HOPPING SUMMER," Sarah explains. "I’m so stoked to have grilled up a splashy new song & music video (directed by Katie Neuhof) to soundtrack your wettest & wildest parties to date. This track is for when it’s hot, you’re crushing on someone new, and your adventure senses are tingling. Come on in, the water’s fine!!!"

Check out new single 'Pool Hopping' below; the full tracklisting reads:

1. Pool Hopping
2. MMMOOOAAAAAYAYA
3. Knead
4. Threatening Each Other re: Capitalism
5. u v v p (feat Buck Meek)
6. Protector
7. Joni: LA’s No 1 Health Goth
8. Kickflip
9. Toasting (feat Alex Menne)
10. The Sway
11. Cheap Shoes
12. Growth

Everything going on in rock, right now.
Cherym get a bit murdery in the video for their latest single, 'Listening To My Head'
The Pretty Reckless have shared a new video for 'Only Love Can Save Me Now (Feat. Matt Cameron + Kim Thayil)'
Here's everything you need to know about ﻿Holding Absence's new album, 'The Greatest Mistake Of My Life'
Hacktivist have released a video for their new single 'Hyperdialect (Feat. Aaron Matts)'
Deafheaven have announced their new album, 'Infinite Granite'
CONTACT PRIVACY ADVERTISE

© 2018 The Bunker Publishing