illuminati hotties' new album 'Let Me Do One More' is coming this October

Coming soon

Check out summery new single 'Pool Hopping' now.

Published: 10:14 am, June 11, 2021 Photos: Lissyelle Laricchia.

illuminati hotties have announced their new album 'Let Me Do One More', out on 1st October.

It marks the second full-length release from the project of producer/writer Sarah Tudzin, following on from 2018 debut 'Kiss Yr Frenemies', and more recent mixtape, 'FREE I.H.'.

"It’s POOL HOPPING SUMMER," Sarah explains. "I’m so stoked to have grilled up a splashy new song & music video (directed by Katie Neuhof) to soundtrack your wettest & wildest parties to date. This track is for when it’s hot, you’re crushing on someone new, and your adventure senses are tingling. Come on in, the water’s fine!!!"

Check out new single 'Pool Hopping' below; the full tracklisting reads:



1. Pool Hopping

2. MMMOOOAAAAAYAYA

3. Knead

4. Threatening Each Other re: Capitalism

5. u v v p (feat Buck Meek)

6. Protector

7. Joni: LA’s No 1 Health Goth

8. Kickflip

9. Toasting (feat Alex Menne)

10. The Sway

11. Cheap Shoes

12. Growth