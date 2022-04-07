Subscribe to Upset
On the road

IDLES are going to play an intimate War Child gig for Ukraine

It'll take place at O2 Academy Bristol.
Published: 10:46 am, April 07, 2022
The event - which will also be played by Portishead, Billy Nomates, Katy J Pearson, Heavy Lungs and Wilderman - will take place at the O2 Academy Bristol on Bank Holiday, Monday 2nd May.

IDLES' Joe Talbot comments: "We have been kindly invited to play this show for the benefit of War Child. Please donate or sign up to this charity. We believe that nobody should endure war, especially children. Thank you."

The concert’s 1200 exclusive tickets will only be available through a £10 prize draw - visit ticketmaster.co.uk/WarChildBristol for more information.

