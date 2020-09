Watch

The band have just dropped their new album.

Published: 4:28 pm, September 25, 2020

IDLES are celebrating the release of their new album with a video for 'War'.

Their third full-length, 'Ultra Mono' is out today (25th September) via Partisan Records, having already spawned the singles 'Mr. Motivator', 'Grounds', 'Hymns' and 'Model Village'.

The band are taking the release out on the road next spring, with a whopping great tour that includes four nights at London's Brixton Academy.

In the meantime, you can check out 'War' below.