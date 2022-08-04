Watch

Published: 10:30 am, August 04, 2022

IDLES have dropped a video for ‘Stockholm Syndrome’.

The track is taken from last year’s album ‘CRAWLER‘, and arrives ahead of their upcoming sets at Boardmasters Festival (12th August) and All Points East (19th).

Speaking about the video, directors Charlotte Gosch and the band’s own Lee Kiernan explain: “The process of making the video was very fulfilling for the both of us as we were able to physically create what we were imagining. Both the masks and shapes were handmade and painted by ourselves and friends.

“Working with our DOP Rob French we were also able to realise the long shots of each verse and the opening scene of the dancers. We both love the exhaustive and immediate feeling that a long shot can convey, like in Gus Van Sant’s Gerry, which we referenced quite literally.

“The initial idea of the video was to try and visualise the monotony hell of having to work to survive and how the ‘machine’ eventually engulfs you and strips you of your freedoms. But we wanted to achieve this in a metaphorical way that kept the meaning as open as possible. So it becomes rather a visual representation that can be read in many different ways.”

Check it out below.