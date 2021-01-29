Subscribe to Upset
Get Upset delivered direct to your door anywhere on the planet, every month. Get more info here.
In the mag...
Featuring Architects, You Me At Six, The Pretty Reckless, Frank Iero and loads more.
Order a copy
February 2021
NEWS FEATURES PHOTOS REVIEWS MAGAZINE BUY
Watch

IDLES have dropped a new video for 'Carcinogenic', filmed live for Independent Venue Week

They'll host a Q&A this weekend too.
Published: 2:56 pm, January 29, 2021
IDLES have dropped a new video for 'Carcinogenic', filmed live for Independent Venue Week

IDLES have dropped a new video for 'Carcinogenic', filmed live for Independent Venue Week.

The video sees each of the band members performing the track from separate venues across their hometown of Bristol including The Louisiana, Exchange, The Mother's Ruin, The Old Duke and Trinity Centre. It'll be accompanied by an Instagram live AMA too, at 7PM GMT on Saturday 30th January.

Speaking about Independent Venue Week, guitarist Mark Bowen says: "Now more than ever independent musicians and the music industry at large need to unite to keep from being decimated. Between the pandemic and a government who not only don’t care about the future of the arts (especially independence within the arts) but take a pro-active role in its diminishment, independent venues are at greatest risk because they are mostly small businesses, not interested in profit or investors but in the nourishment of creative, open-minded, critical thinking.

"Independent venues are the fertile soil in which the future of the performing arts will grow. They are where your future favourite band will play, where the best song ever written will be tested out, where the new can bud and flourish.

"They are also vital for a sense of community and union, something people sorely need and miss at this time, without them we’re all fucked."

Check it out below.

Everything going on in rock, right now.
Girl Friday have shared a video for their recent single 'Earthquake'
King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard have released a new video and single, 'O.N.E.'
Royal Blood have released a video for the title-track from their new album
The OBGMs have released a new tape feat. remixes from Oxymorrons, Femdot., and Clairmont The Second
Tigercub are back with their seductive new single 'Beauty'
CONTACT PRIVACY ADVERTISE

© 2018 The Bunker Publishing