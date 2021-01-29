Watch

They'll host a Q&A this weekend too.

Published: 2:56 pm, January 29, 2021

IDLES have dropped a new video for 'Carcinogenic', filmed live for Independent Venue Week.

The video sees each of the band members performing the track from separate venues across their hometown of Bristol including The Louisiana, Exchange, The Mother's Ruin, The Old Duke and Trinity Centre. It'll be accompanied by an Instagram live AMA too, at 7PM GMT on Saturday 30th January.

Speaking about Independent Venue Week, guitarist Mark Bowen says: "Now more than ever independent musicians and the music industry at large need to unite to keep from being decimated. Between the pandemic and a government who not only don’t care about the future of the arts (especially independence within the arts) but take a pro-active role in its diminishment, independent venues are at greatest risk because they are mostly small businesses, not interested in profit or investors but in the nourishment of creative, open-minded, critical thinking.

"Independent venues are the fertile soil in which the future of the performing arts will grow. They are where your future favourite band will play, where the best song ever written will be tested out, where the new can bud and flourish.

"They are also vital for a sense of community and union, something people sorely need and miss at this time, without them we’re all fucked."

Check it out below.