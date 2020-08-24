Subscribe to Upset
August 2020
Featuring Biffy Clyro, Wargasm, Stand Atlantic, Fontaines DC and more.
August 2020
On tour

IDLES have booked in a huge new tour for spring 2021

The live run includes two nights at Brixton Academy.
Published: 5:38 pm, August 24, 2020
IDLES are taking their new album on the road next spring.

The jaunt - in support of 'Ultra Mono', due 25th September - will kick off on 7th May in Glasgow, culminating with two nights at London's Brixton Academy.

The details are:

MAY
7 Glasgow Barrowland
8 Glasgow Barrowland
10 Newcastle O2 City Hall
12 Cardiff Motorpoint Arena
13 Birmingham O2 Academy
14 Sheffield O2 Academy
16 Dublin Vicar Street
17 Dublin Vicar Street
20 Manchester O2 Victoria Warehouse

JUNE
18 London O2 Academy Brixton
19 London O2 Academy Brixton

The band will perform three exclusive live-streamed shows soon too, across the weekend of 29th-30th August. Tickets for the shows are on sale now, with each purchase receiving a unique code in order to access the performance, shot professionally in an ‘iconic studio’.

