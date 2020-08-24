IDLES have booked in a huge new tour for spring 2021

On tour

Published: 5:38 pm, August 24, 2020

IDLES are taking their new album on the road next spring.

The jaunt - in support of 'Ultra Mono', due 25th September - will kick off on 7th May in Glasgow, culminating with two nights at London's Brixton Academy.

The details are:



MAY

7 Glasgow Barrowland

8 Glasgow Barrowland

10 Newcastle O2 City Hall

12 Cardiff Motorpoint Arena

13 Birmingham O2 Academy

14 Sheffield O2 Academy

16 Dublin Vicar Street

17 Dublin Vicar Street

20 Manchester O2 Victoria Warehouse



JUNE

18 London O2 Academy Brixton

19 London O2 Academy Brixton



The band will perform three exclusive live-streamed shows soon too, across the weekend of 29th-30th August. Tickets for the shows are on sale now, with each purchase receiving a unique code in order to access the performance, shot professionally in an ‘iconic studio’.