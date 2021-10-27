IDLES frontman Joe Talbot has announced a series of ‘In Conversation’ Q&A sessions for later this year.
With the band set to release their new album ‘CRAWLER’ on 12th November, Talbot will – according to a press release – be “taking the opportunity to sit down and discuss the record in greater detail at a short series of intimate Q&A sessions.”
The sessions will be hosted by Creation Records founder Alan McGee, and take place in Leicester, Sheffield and London before the end of the year.
The dates read:
NOVEMBER
19 The Y Theatre, Leicester
20 The Foundry, Sheffield
DECEMBER
4 The Sebright Arms, London (matinee + evening show)