Published: 6:08 pm, July 14, 2020

IDLES have unleashed a new video for 'A Hymn'.

It's the latest cut from the band's upcoming third album, ‘Ultra Mono’. Arriving on 25th September, the record's already been preceded by 'Mr. Motivator' and 'Grounds'.

The follow-up to 2018’s ‘Joy As An Act Of Resistance’, the imminent full-length features special guests such as Jehnny Beth, Warren Ellis (Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds) and Jamie Cullum.

Frontman Joe Talbot says of the song: "‘A Hymn’ is a hymn that rejoices in the sinister flesh-eating virus of the pedestrian. It sings the tune of normal's teeth sinking into your neck as you sleep stood up with your eyes open. Amen.”

The band will perform three exclusive live-streamed shows (across the weekend of 29th-30th August). Tickets for the shows are on sale now, with each purchase receiving a unique code in order to access the performance, shot professionally in an ‘iconic studio’.

In the meantime, check out 'A Hymn' below.