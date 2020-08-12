IDLES have released a video for new single, 'Model Village'

Watch

Their album's out next month.

Published: 9:01 pm, August 12, 2020

IDLES have released a new video for 'Model Village'.

It's the latest cut from the band's upcoming third album, ‘Ultra Mono’. Arriving on 25th September, the record's already been preceded by 'Mr. Motivator', 'Grounds' and 'A Hymn'.

The follow-up to 2018’s ‘Joy As An Act Of Resistance’, the imminent full-length features special guests such as Jehnny Beth, Warren Ellis (Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds) and Jamie Cullum.

Frontman Joe Talbot says of the song: "I hated growing up in a city that was really a town that was really a fishbowl. I left as soon as I could, only to realize the fishbowl didn't exist... just the fish, and they're everywhere."

The band will perform three exclusive live-streamed shows (across the weekend of 29th-30th August). Tickets for the shows are on sale now, with each purchase receiving a unique code in order to access the performance, shot professionally in an ‘iconic studio’.

In the meantime, check out 'Model Village' below.