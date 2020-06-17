IDLES have confirmed details of their third album, 'Ultra Mono'

Coming soon

Check out new single 'Grounds'.

Published: 9:34 pm, June 17, 2020

IDLES have announced their third album, ‘Ultra Mono’.

Arriving on 25th September preceded by new single 'Grounds', it's the follow-up to 2018’s ‘Joy As An Act Of Resistance’ and features special guests such as Jehnny Beth, Warren Ellis (Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds) and Jamie Cullum.

Speaking about the track, frontman Joe Talbot explains: "We wanted to write a song that embodied self-belief, and gave us self-belief - a counter-punch to all the doubt we build up from all the noise we so easily let in. We wanted to make the sound of our own hearts’ marching band, armed with a jack hammer and a smile. We wanted to make the sound of our engine starting. So we did. Thank you.”

The band will perform three exclusive live-streamed shows (across the weekend of 29th-30th August). Tickets for the shows are on sale now, with each purchase receiving a unique code in order to access the performance, shot professionally in an ‘iconic studio’.