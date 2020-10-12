IDLES, Foals and DMA'S are going to perform at Sounds Of The City in Leeds next year

Festivals

The gigs will take place at Millennium Square.

Published: 11:03 am, October 12, 2020

IDLES (pictured), Foals and DMA'S are going to headline Sounds Of The City in Leeds next year.

The short series of gigs will take place from 8th-10th July 2021 at Millennium Square, with support sets from The Big Moon (with IDLES) and The Lathums (with DMA'S).

The details are:

JULY

08 IDLES + The Big Moon - Leeds, Millennium Square

09 Foals - Leeds, Millennium Square

10 DMA'S + The Lathums - Leeds, Millennium Square



Tickets go on general sale from 10am on Friday, 16th October.



Sounds Of The City will also host events in Manchester next July, with headline performances from Foals, Kaiser Chiefs, Lewis Capaldi, The Streets and more.